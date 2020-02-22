This week, Bernie Sanders got the endorsement of a television comedy icon while Michael Bloomberg won the support of Clint Eastwood:

“He never has changed his attack because of pressure from the outside or when he felt the wind was blowing another way. He stuck with who he is and what he believes." –Dick Van Dyke pic.twitter.com/j8bKHBlCkT — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 22, 2020

NEW: Libertarian Clint Eastwood endorses anti-gun-stop-and-frisk-sugar-cop Mike Bloomberg https://t.co/EoRyUEoZbL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 22, 2020

Not to be outdone, Joe Biden ran into somebody in Las Vegas and countered with his own brush with celebrity and modified song lyrics.

Do you believe in life after Trump? pic.twitter.com/azZ1qZCqFW — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 22, 2020

James Taranto finishes the lyric:

I can feel something inside me say

I really don't think you're strong enough, no https://t.co/dfOUHyBuNj — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) February 22, 2020

D’OH!

Someone who has become little more than a novelty act and should have retired a few years ago while desperately trying to cling to their decades-old gimmick by making money off their best friend that is long gone, pictured with Cher. https://t.co/fB3PFzivvm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2020

Finger on the pulse of pop culture — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 22, 2020

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" jokes write themselves. https://t.co/nXqlUBY5se — Kevin Heaney (@kwpheaney) February 22, 2020

This picture would be so much cooler in … 1987. https://t.co/PE02XMJdiH — Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) February 22, 2020