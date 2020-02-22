The Nevada caucuses are taking place today, and according to some reports it’s not coming off with out a hitch or two… or three:
New: POLITICO has heard from multiple Democrats, campaigns on the ground that there is a shortage of volunteers at caucus sites
Story is developing…
1/
— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020
Uh oh! Is it happening again?
NSDP party officials are telling campaign representatives that there’s a deficit of volunteers across the state, and so they are asking representatives of campaigns to act as precinct chairs, per multiple sources on ground
— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020
Per Dem source: “I'm at Spring Valley High School and a lot of the Nevada Dem Party volunteers did not show up. They are worried about the precinct chairs showing up as well.”
— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020
Per source: Desert Oasis High School just announced that they don’t have the registrations or the early ballots yet. They are on the way.
— Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) February 22, 2020
Not a good start here in Nevada. There are 2,099 precinct caucuses in 252 locations. That’s on top of sorting 75,000 early votes. Things will get confusing real fast. https://t.co/hq5bjNtk5F
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 22, 2020
Here’s the short version:
Nevada Democrat caucus update: https://t.co/6AeejVK1N2 pic.twitter.com/uuWop6SbL4
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 22, 2020
Could it be like Iowa all over again?
😂😂😂😂 time for the Iowa caucus 2.0? https://t.co/xaH0XoHNSC
— Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) February 22, 2020
It’s too early to tell but the Nevada caucuses don’t sound like they’re off to a fantastic start for the state Dems.
Things are going well. https://t.co/dbCSjCAhQl
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 22, 2020
If the Dems eff up Nevada after the chaos in Iowa, there should be mass resignations and all caucuses should be scrapped for good. Ridiculous. https://t.co/0EVIf6N2QI
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 22, 2020
I don't want to hear a goddamned word about Russia until we can competently hold elections here. https://t.co/xB1WmYUy3V
— Matt Lech (@MattLech) February 22, 2020
"Iowa, hold my beer." – Nevada https://t.co/Ai4HSbSbMc
— Harper (@harpertweeted) February 22, 2020
To be continued.