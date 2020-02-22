The Nevada caucuses are taking place today, and according to some reports it’s not coming off with out a hitch or two… or three:

Uh oh! Is it happening again?

Trending

Here’s the short version:

Could it be like Iowa all over again?

It’s too early to tell but the Nevada caucuses don’t sound like they’re off to a fantastic start for the state Dems.

To be continued.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignDemocratsNevada