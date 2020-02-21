Senator Elizabeth Warren is running in about fourth place among the remaining Democrat presidential candidates, and she’s trying to gain some ground partly by going after Attorney General Bill Barr:

I believe in the rule of law. That means we need a Justice Department with an Attorney General whose loyalty is not to the person who sits in the White House. The loyalty oath they take is to the Constitution of the United States of America. #CNNTownHall — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 21, 2020

The “AG works for America not the president” appears to be a more recent rule for the Democrats:

Eric holder is gone but thanks for bringing it up for all to remember. https://t.co/dFx6KQxlaP — bigal64 (@bigal64) February 21, 2020

So you are finally condemning Eric Holder? — @realpallee Sarcasm w/out Condescension = Virtue (@pallee12) February 21, 2020

So, now you're calling out Eric "Wingman" Holder?😳 — SGT_Hawg (@hawgs1239) February 21, 2020

Oh….. u mean like Eric Holder??? https://t.co/54NbyzHGRA — Coach Diesel (@dieselfastpitch) February 21, 2020

Just recently Warren asked every Dem presidential candidate to pledge to use the Justice Department to go after Trump once he’s out of office:

Another day, another example of Democrat projection.