Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on “The View” today, and among the thoughts she shared was her opinion of who America is and isn’t built for when it comes to the ability to succeed:

Apparently it depends on what your definition of “rich” is, because AOC’s been doing plenty of cheerleading for a certain presidential campaign lately:

Trending

Judging from how often the AOC-supported Bernie Sanders obsesses about the government getting its hands on more of billionaires’ money, sometimes it sure does seem like they’re the center of Bernie & AOC’s universe.

As for the rest of it, eye rolls are plentiful:

As for the actual reason AOC’s “polarizing,” it might not be what the congresswoman thinks it is:

Bingo!

AOC also defended her presidential candidate of choice from questions of “how will you pay for that?”

Oooooo-kay.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCBernie SandersRep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe View