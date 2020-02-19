WHAT GIVES? Becket Adams spots a notable name missing from the list of people trying to help resuscitate Joe Biden’s campaign

Posted at 6:20 pm on February 19, 2020 by Doug P.

On Monday, Barack Obama marked the anniversary of the Recovery Act — aka “stimulus” — that was signed into law in 2009. The former president used the occasion for an attempt to take credit for economic growth taking place over a decade later:

And in spite of that alleged rousing economic success for which “Sheriff Joe” Biden had such a big hand in implementing, the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams noticed how much love the former veep is getting for his efforts:

Apparently Obama appreciated Joe’s efforts, but not all that much.

Pass the popcorn!


