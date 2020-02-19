Since the day Trump took office (and even before that), Democrats have been churning out narrative after narrative designed to erode the president’s support, culminating in impeachment in the House and acquittal in the Senate. Dems have also been trying to spin positive economic news as bad for working Americans. How’s that all working out for them? Here’s the latest:

Trending

That all suggests that the Democrats might want to try a different approach, but instead they seem to continue to focus on the same lines of attack that have been failing repeatedly.

It certainly provides more evidence that the Democrats’ efforts haven’t had the intended effects.

And no doubt at tonight’s debate some of the Dem candidates will continue to do just that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDemocratsDonald TrumpNancy Pelosi