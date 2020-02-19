Michael Bloomberg hasn’t participated in any caucuses or primaries yet, and he’s in his first debate tonight, but his campaign sees it as a race between the former NYC mayor, and Bernie Sanders. The rest should drop out for the good of the party:

Mike Bloomberg's campaign is sounding the alarm that Bernie Sanders will soon amass an unsurmountable delegate lead if the Democratic field stays split — and took the extraordinary step of suggesting laggards should drop out.https://t.co/fkSI1aF4TV — Axios (@axios) February 19, 2020

From Axios:

In a “State of the Race” memo to Bloomberg gurus Sheekey and Howard Wolfson, senior adviser Mitch Stewart and states director Dan Kanninen argue: “If Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar remain in the race despite having no path to appreciably collecting delegates on Super Tuesday (and beyond), they will propel Sanders to a seemingly insurmountable delegate lead by siphoning votes away from [Bloomberg].”

At this point it takes a certain level of arrogance for the Bloomberg campaign to go there:

"I haven't won a single contest or delegate yet, but you all should drop out." https://t.co/M3T58da0XC — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) February 19, 2020

Bloomberg hasn't won a single delegate and isn't even on the ballot in Nevada.. but is calling on candidates who have been running for a year to drop out. https://t.co/TK6jHWeBKB — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) February 19, 2020

Pretty bold demand from a guy who didn't compete in the first two states. https://t.co/uegHq1JwxF — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 19, 2020

Shorter Mike Bloomberg: I haven’t won a single state yet, but you should all drop out! https://t.co/lzn0tgkMCA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 19, 2020

He’d really appreciate it.

I'll watch the debate tonight if Bloomberg gives this lecture to their faces about how everyone else — including those who have spent the last 18 months in Iowa and NH — should drop out in order to make way for the oligarch-king. Please start with Sen. Klobuchar: https://t.co/oqRPVK5UJw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 19, 2020

His 1st debate is tonight. How much proof do you need that he is an arrogant ass? He has not won a single delegate. https://t.co/5ABR0gRsYH — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) February 19, 2020

Bloomberg is outright telling Biden, Pete, and Klobuchar to drop out. He’s skipping the first four states, after he sat on his hands while the others cross-crossed the US, talking & listening to voters. It takes a billionaire’s audacity to just show up and say “everybody out.” https://t.co/NZBNOPtqw0 — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 19, 2020

Maybe Bloomy should have filed in South Carolina https://t.co/HFudFoqPeB — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 19, 2020

Excellent argument for getting in sooner, no? Also, kind of amazing they would do this before debate, before Bloomberg has demonstrated any ability to engage, and two weeks before appearing on any ballot. https://t.co/08doBtZGB7 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 19, 2020

What’s the next step for Bloomberg?

I'm surprised he hasn't offered to pay them to drop out….yet. https://t.co/hymzmwkbZP — sarainitaly☃️🥂❄☃️🥂❄ (@sarainitaly) February 19, 2020

Wait for it!

For now, Bloomberg’s Twitter account is talking about Joe Biden as if he’s already dropped out of the race:

Joe Biden has dedicated his life to this country. As a senator, and as a vice president, he has always stood by the side of great men. We are honored to have Joe’s support. https://t.co/b8wjSbvuVO pic.twitter.com/PMqky0rXEC — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 19, 2020

We’ll have to wait and see if Bloomberg asks his fellow Democrat candidates to drop out of the race to their faces at tonight’s debate.