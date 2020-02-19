The Russia collusion narrative didn’t go the Democrats’ way, nor did the ensuing Mueller report or the attempt to have Trump removed from office with the Ukraine allegations which ultimately drove up the president’s approval numbers, but Rep. Maxine Waters isn’t letting the frustration get to her. Just kidding!

The California Democrat seems just a tad frustrated by Attorney General Bill Barr:

Can “then draw and quarter him” be far behind?

null

And for Waters, that’s saying something!

Self-awareness isn’t a trait Waters possesses.

