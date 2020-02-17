As you might have seen and heard, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a horrific crash that occured while he was in the lead just before the finish line at the Daytona 500:

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

You don’t fully understand the magnitude of a crash until you see a picture like this. Ryan Newman has been taken to an area hospital. The sports world is praying he’s ok🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/t9aJM9ZLXl — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) February 18, 2020

After the crash, there was an eruption of concern for Newman as he was rushed to the local hospital’s trauma center. After a wait of what seemed like an eternity, NASCAR released a statement, and fortunately it contains great news:

More:

BREAKING: NASCAR VP Steve O’Donnell confirms driver Ryan Newman is in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZJcP1Z453n — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 18, 2020

That’s great to hear!

The whole world prayed for Ryan Newman over the past hour. And it looks like he’s going to make it. That’s the power of prayer. https://t.co/tOFmc5Pup6 — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) February 18, 2020

Thank god 🙏🏼 — Añdrew (@andylovessports) February 18, 2020

Thank god! Sending continued prayers to Ryan and family https://t.co/rWzNEKKbRW — Deanna Tardive (@dtardive) February 18, 2020

Thank God for the news about Ryan Newman. Prayers for a full recovery. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) February 18, 2020

If you aren’t a Believer, then watch Ryan Newman’s #Daytona500 crash tonight and the fact that he is alive is a miracle. Thank you Jesus for putting your hand on Ryan in this critical time. Miracles do happen.✝️ Praying for a full and speedy recovery.🙏 — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 18, 2020

Miraculous. Prayers to Mr. Newman for a speedy recovery.