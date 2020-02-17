On Presidents’ Day, #PresidentWarren was trending high on Twitter. Even though the Massachusetts senator had disappointing outings in the Iowa caucuses (amid all of the Three Stooges-style mismanagement that accompanied it) while also finishing fourth in the New Hampshire primary, Warren’s campaign still has hope because of the social media trend, as do her higher profile supporters:

I’m so excited for #PresidentWarren — Sally Field (@sally_field) February 18, 2020

Finally landing back home in Seattle to see that #PresidentWarren is trending!! This is the that good vibe I needed!!! 🌟🤩🙏 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) February 18, 2020

Hope springs eternal:

#PresidentWarren is trending worldwide on President’s Day and if that doesn’t bring a smile to your day I don’t know what to tell you. pic.twitter.com/27sDUrleMK — Ben O'Keefe (@benjaminokeefe) February 17, 2020

#PresidentWarren is trending because despite her being 3rd in delegates, 3rd in most national polls and 2nd in endorsements, the media acts as if she doesn't exist. So her supporters are dealing with this blackout by making sure voters know she's still here and still kicking ass. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 17, 2020

I'm happy #PresidentWarren is trending. That is all. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 17, 2020

She is a healer.

Her strength is boundless and true.#PresidentWarren haiku for @ewarren — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) February 18, 2020

All in for #PresidentWarren — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) February 18, 2020

Judging from all the #PresidentWarren tweets coming from the @TeamWarren Twitter account and many of her campaign supporters, they might be one of the major reasons the hashtag is trending. Elsewhere, the hashtag is being commented on in more non-supportive ways:

I see #PresidentWarren trending and couldn't help but ask myself, "is she lying about something else now?" — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) February 17, 2020

Oh look, #PresidentWarren is trending… but, which election does she have a chance in? Her condo association or rotary club or something? Because it sure ain't POTUS. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 18, 2020

Only time will tell if “#PresidentWarren” will trend again after the Nevada and South Carolina primaries.