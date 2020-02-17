As we told you yesterday, President Trump’s Air Force One flyover at the Daytona 500 which was soon followed by a lap around the track in the presidential limo sparked some predictable reaction from the media:

This was an official White House event therefore paid by taxpayers as @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS attended Daytona 500 today and “The Beast” limo ran a pace car lap around the track. pic.twitter.com/xb0QdBYEEI — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 16, 2020

Using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event https://t.co/GWNm8io8O1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2020

Politico’s political correspondent Tim Alberta tried to imagine how the Right would have reacted if Obama did something similar:

Not sweating Trump taking a lap at #Daytona. Presidents enjoy tons of discretion with this sort of blurred state/political activity I just wish Obama had rolled into NBA #AllStarWeekend in The Beast — maybe use as a prop in the dunk contest — so we could see the Right’s reaction — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 16, 2020

Hey, that’s a fair question, but it might have been far more telling to have seen what the media’s reaction would have been. Stephen Miller, aka @RedSteeze, helped out:

If Obama did that or took his limo around the track at Daytona, the headlines would be "Barack Obama is living his best life and we're all just here to witness it." https://t.co/be8ynC9ZfY — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2020

Bingo! At that point Alberta added this:

Depends where you get your headlines, I suppose. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) February 17, 2020

Does it?

Every mainstream outlet? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2020

So many “journalists” just don’t see what everybody else clearly noticed during the Obama years.