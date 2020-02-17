As we told you earlier, former President Barack Obama took advantage of the 11th anniversary of the Recovery Act (aka “stimulus”) to claim credit for economic growth under Trump:

“More than a decade later” certainly makes it clear Obama would like credit for today’s job growth. James Woods isn’t buying any of it:

Well, there it is!

And all that throws a wrench in the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates insisting the economy is not going strong (for anybody other than billionaires).

