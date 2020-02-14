As we told you this afternoon, celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, a former favorite of media outlets such as CNN and others, was found guilty on multiple charges:

Many in the media will quietly clear their throats and slowly back away while moving on to other things, but it’s important to remember how many promoted Avenatti of the hero of the Trump era:

That would be completely embarrassing if they were capable of feeling shame.

