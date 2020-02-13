Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have more impeachment dreams on their minds, including one for Attorney General Bill Barr:

However, when Nancy Pelosi was asked about it this morning, she delivered a buzzkill to the Resistance:

Maybe the Speaker knows how those kinds of things tend to backfire, but that doesn’t matter to the anti-Trump Resistance, who are not happy with Pelosi’s current stance on impeaching the AG:

Looks like Pelosi’s between a rock and a hard place here. Pass the popcorn!

***

