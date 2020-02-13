Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have more impeachment dreams on their minds, including one for Attorney General Bill Barr:

Another impeachment?? Elizabeth Warren just let it slip: This is the Democrats’ only agenda. pic.twitter.com/AUN2XPO0yj — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 13, 2020

However, when Nancy Pelosi was asked about it this morning, she delivered a buzzkill to the Resistance:

Pelosi throws cold water on moving ahead on impeachment proceedings against Bill Barr. She accused him of lying to Congress so I asked why not move ahead with impeachment proceedings. She said they are not going to spend their time going after every lie of Cabinet officials — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2020

“It’s lying to the American people under oath… But that doesn’t mean that we’re going to spend all of our time going after every lie that the administration henchmen make to the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2020

Maybe the Speaker knows how those kinds of things tend to backfire, but that doesn’t matter to the anti-Trump Resistance, who are not happy with Pelosi’s current stance on impeaching the AG:

It’s just outrageous. https://t.co/EwsR9hENch — subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) February 13, 2020

Absolutely the wrong person to be heading House Dems right now https://t.co/fBWpysurJZ — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) February 13, 2020

Oh FFS! She is useless and now complicit. — Momto Rox (@MomtoRox) February 13, 2020

What the hell is going on here? Why even have the Majority if @SpeakerPelosi will not have the courage to #ImpeachBarr Only if Congressional Democrats showed half the spine of @ewarren of going after Trump. #WinWithWarren https://t.co/Irp465Eomd — Murshed Zaheed 🐢 (@murshedz) February 13, 2020

This is why we can’t have nice things, @SpeakerPelosi Like a functioning republic… https://t.co/5N9HZ78ZGb — JJ Krawczyk 🆘 (@JJKrawczyk) February 13, 2020

The rule of law is breaking down and she…. Doesn't have time to save it? — Slymm Pickens (@slymmpickens) February 13, 2020

It's an unending shame that Pelosi sees holding this administration accountable as a "waste of time." What else are they doing, exactly? Passing bills to send to McConnell's graveyard? https://t.co/WjmVhVJUEb — Shannon (@TheStagmania) February 13, 2020

See. That's how you hold the Executive Branch to account. By letting them get away with everything. https://t.co/6jnO0WkNuq — Chris Pickett (@ChrisPickett5) February 13, 2020

Dems are just gonna let it happen to us. https://t.co/3cSZrvZ9HT — Dave Johnson (@dcjohnson) February 13, 2020

Looks like Pelosi’s between a rock and a hard place here. Pass the popcorn!

