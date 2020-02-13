In the U.S. there are many climate change alarmists who think that a switch to socialism is necessary in order to “save the planet,” and the same is true for some activists in Australia.

Columnist and commentator Andrew Bolt asked one such activist a question, and Bolt’s still waiting for an answer:

Andrew Bolt to Socialist alliance climate activist: “Where has your economic model ever worked?" Climate activist: ?????pic.twitter.com/gq2EKqTsLd — Keira Savage (@KeiraSavage00) February 13, 2020

Ted Cruz with a one-word fact check:

Feel the Bern!

Just because it doesn't work in practice, it does not mean it can't work in theory 😂 — Jorge Fallas (@jfallas) February 13, 2020

Right?

No answer to "Where has your economic model ever worked?" Socialist governments always a disaster for climate / environment. https://t.co/f1jWWxLc7e — Karen Johnson (@karenj999) February 13, 2020

Sounds like you have the same types as we do In Canada.https://t.co/ut1LBsc8aB — Nomis 🇨🇦 (@_LoveMTB_) February 13, 2020

Wow.