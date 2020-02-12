It’s become clear ever since the president’s impeachment trial acquittal that the Trump administration will heavily focus on uncovering the origins of the Russia collusion hoax and many other narratives that developed over the last few years. All the while, Hillary Clinton’s Twitter account has been quite active. Here’s today’s example:

First of all, the lack of self-awareness and projection coming from Hillary Clinton remains at a stunning level:

The closer the Trump DOJ gets to finding out what really happened, the more vocal Clinton seems to get:

Maybe just a little.

Hillary breaks new ground with that on an almost daily basis.

