As you might be aware, lately Jane Fonda manages to make her way to Washington, D.C. every week (in the most environmentally-responsible way no doubt) in order to waste the time and energy of local police to get arrested in climate change protest stunts. But as Fonda tried to prove with an Oscars tweet, she tries to provide carbon “offsets” in her own, wealthy liberal kind of way:

At Oscars wearing Pomellato jewelry because it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IBfJzM84v2 — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) February 10, 2020

Step aside, Joaquin Phoenix, you’ve got company on the Hollywood celeb climate change activist bandwagon!

They really are!

the struggle has always been draped in diamonds and gold. — the dude abides (@trashdnscattrd) February 11, 2020

When being rich isn’t enough to tell somebody that you think you’re better than they are. https://t.co/edUocsT0JQ — Nomadic Brimley trucker hat (@dirtytruckerhat) February 11, 2020

Give it a rest, Jane.

How heroic of you Hanoi Jane! pic.twitter.com/J44DMfxvOy — Reggie B (@Reggie1971la) February 11, 2020

Maybe that was a “sustainable” NVA antiaircraft gun, or something.

