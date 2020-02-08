At the Democrat debate last night, the candidates were asked if they would not want to see a “democratic socialist” candidate nominated, and only one hand was raised:

Incredible. Not a single Democrat, except Amy Klobuchar, raised their hand when asked if they’re concerned about having a socialist at the top of the ticket. Unreal. #DemDebate — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) February 8, 2020

If MSNBC’s “Hardball” host Chris Matthews had been on the stage his hand might have gone up too:

When discussing Bernie Sanders, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews goes on a rant against socialism: “I’ve seen what socialism is like and I don’t like it.”

pic.twitter.com/iUONfna47m — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2020

Here’s a longer clip:

Video: Watch Chris Matthews GO OFF like a boss (no, I'm not joking) about the dangers of socialism re; Bernie, the pure evil of communism, the legitimate fears of a Red Scare in the Cold War, and how "there would have been executions in Central Park" if they won pic.twitter.com/2XxmZbsJTc — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2020

Feel the Bern!

Credit where credit is due. Chris Matthews speaking some truth. https://t.co/nbpQvbYVUl — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 8, 2020

You know your party has swung too far left when Chris Matthews, Van Jones and James Carville are voices of reason, and comprise your final curb against the Socialist Abyss. https://t.co/EFJZ6Kw5sr — Biff LaTourette (@BiffLaTourette) February 8, 2020

I am shocked that he finally told the truth. Seriously shocked. — I Can’t Unsee This (@ICantUnseeThis1) February 8, 2020

OMG!!!! Quick president trump you need to make a campaign commercial on this NOW — Daniel (@Daniel_Day__) February 8, 2020

Is Matthews going to wonder if his cheerleading for Obama helped usher in an era of the Democratic Party sweeping more and more to the Left and this is where it’s ended up?