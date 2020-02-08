As you know, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been sounding the alarm about the burning of fossil fuels for a long time now. But, as the election draws closer, he’s sounding the panic alarm even louder:

This is nothing short of a worldwide emergency. We do not have any time to waste. We need a Green New Deal now. https://t.co/ktXBOdXqXV — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 8, 2020

Maybe a Green New Deal would be less urgent if certain climate change alarmist politicians would cool it on the carbon footprints.

…Said Bernie, as he leapt aboard his private jet and was spirted away. — RightWired (@_donaldson) February 8, 2020

*Sent from my private jet — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 8, 2020

Perhaps because there’s “no time to waste” is why Sanders wants to get everywhere as fast as possible:

Bernie has spent more money on private jet travel than any of the Democratic candidateshttps://t.co/IvJ4FnaYBR https://t.co/nLUMzB1EoC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 8, 2020

Do as they say, not as they do.

No mention of China or India. https://t.co/y0rvNtZZqx — Florida Fool (@florida_fool) February 8, 2020

Not at all! Nor will there be any pledges from Dem candidates to lead by example:

Look who's being naughty pic.twitter.com/WVfFGTSmCg — ❌❌ Captain Chaos ❌❌ (@tonyr951) February 8, 2020

The Democrats had a chance to get a “Green New Deal” foot in the door a while back:

Why did you vote against the #GreenNewDeal when McConnell put it up for a vote? https://t.co/uRVBNVDIZ5 — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) February 8, 2020

Their bluff got called.