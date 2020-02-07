During his town hall on CNN last night, Pete Buttigieg’s Twitter account quoted the candidate. Check out this doozy:

Well isn’t that… something:

been staring at this for 10 minutes and I still don't know https://t.co/1spAUNzemz — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 7, 2020

Pete Buttigieg tweeting out a generic, narrated line that would close out an episode of Grey's Anatomy. https://t.co/G6sLj4IQhY — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 7, 2020

This is like an inspirational quote run through Google translate into mandarin and back again. https://t.co/ka42GJA6d5 — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 7, 2020

Buttigieg is an unironically woke Jack Handey. https://t.co/5TxkW7f3Tp — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 7, 2020

The fact that @PeteButtigieg thinks this is profound disqualifies him. https://t.co/SJH7Q1nDhC — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 7, 2020

Maybe Pete's running to be president of LinkedIn. — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 7, 2020

People are making fun of this…but this is the kind of nonsensical blather that Obama used to say all the time. AND IT WORKED. https://t.co/ScybBNssnx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 7, 2020

Fortunately, Buttigieg’s tweet is as meme-worthy as they come:

Jon has got a thread going here – but look at this photo.

That's pure politician talk. Meaningless. Who *doesn't* strive for best achievement? https://t.co/U9oX97pNZE — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 7, 2020

Jon Gabriel and others have come up with some ideas that Buttigieg might want to use at a later date, and they make at least as much sense as his original quote:

“The edge of our liberty is the core approach that keeps buoyant all other boats.” https://t.co/yvaCjYnsrz — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 7, 2020

moisture is the essence of wetness https://t.co/pos9M2zi3M — henno (@jrhennessy) February 7, 2020

To diversify our strength we must integrate outside the box thinking in agile synergy group production and value marketing. https://t.co/teH4a4tWKR — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 7, 2020

Thanks for providing all that inspiration, Mayor Pete!