As we told you earlier, President Trump took a victory lap of sorts at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning (with Nancy Pelosi also in attendance). Trump also made sure everybody saw the day’s headline:

The New York Times’ chief White House correspondent reported it as Trump “lashing out”:

Playboy’s WH reporter Brian Karem didn’t like it at all, and neither did Vox’s Aaron Rupar:

Democrats didn’t take it well either:

Snopes said that Trump “shattered the usual veneer of bipartisanship” at the prayer breakfast:

Oh come on, it’s not like Trump used the occasion to remind the nation of the violence done by Christians during the Crusades like Obama did.

The media have demonstrated that they have very short memories.

