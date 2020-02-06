We told you earlier that CNN’s John Harwood diagnosed President Trump as somebody in “deep emotional distress” after his remarks the morning after the Senate acquitted him of two impeachment charges. As is often the case with the liberal media, allegations of “deep emotional distress” are very often examples of psychological projection. Case-in-point: Two more CNN commentators:

Keiler, "You have been watching the President …. with an unscripted, vindictive, at times profane, angry, rambling response to his impeachment acquittal. Borger: "An avalanche of grievances … It was vindictive…it was mean-spirited, it was poisonous, it was spiteful." pic.twitter.com/bi0urv9Y2Y — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 6, 2020

Well, one thing’s abundantly obvious:

Trump's speech is sending the left into hysterics. https://t.co/bwHw9KFbqA — Beebo (@beebobaby) February 6, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

When the media immediately clutch their pearls as opposed to rolling their eyes or ruefully laughing, Trump wins. https://t.co/fqP69aj0tq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2020

Truth hurts — Cindi Gorlinsky (@CindiGorlinsky) February 6, 2020

He was falsely accused, and was attacked by the entire left. Bitter?

I think he has every right to be. I https://t.co/KjeU6CM4JD — Tina Stull (@tinastullracing) February 6, 2020

The media is so sad. It’s awesome. — Heart Throb Rob (@RobertoConQueso) February 6, 2020

I LOVED HIS SPEECH and not vindictive HONEST — Ashley Theis (@ashley_theis) February 6, 2020

Remarkably, these people still do not understand why they’re getting their asses handed to them. Incredible. https://t.co/7tiukymBaE — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) February 6, 2020

It’s just amazing.