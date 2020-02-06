We told you earlier that CNN’s John Harwood diagnosed President Trump as somebody in “deep emotional distress” after his remarks the morning after the Senate acquitted him of two impeachment charges. As is often the case with the liberal media, allegations of “deep emotional distress” are very often examples of psychological projection. Case-in-point: Two more CNN commentators:

Well, one thing’s abundantly obvious:

Trending

Fact check: TRUE.

It’s just amazing.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald Trumpimpeachment