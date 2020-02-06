President Trump is delivering remarks about the Senate acquitting him on two charges of impeachment, and his comments started with a slam on James Comey and other “dirty cops”:
Trump on James Comey: “We caught him in the act” of plotting a coup. Trump says the “dirty cops” like Comey need to be held accountable.
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 6, 2020
"We caught him in the act," says @POTUS of @Comey. "Dirty cops. Bad people."
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 6, 2020
"Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster by the way, it’s possible I wouldn’t even be standing here right now. We caught him in the act. Dirty cops, bad people." pic.twitter.com/EwewjFb5r2
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 6, 2020
President Trump is unloading on James Comey and "dirty cops."
This is far from over.
He is NOT forgetting.
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) February 6, 2020
Trump also had choice words for Adam Schiff and his previous allegations:
"They made up facts. A corrupt politician named Adam Schiff made up my statement to the Ukrainian president. He brought it out of thin air. Just made it up. They say, he's a screenwriter, a failed screenwriter," Trump says
— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 6, 2020
"It was evil..leakers and liars…a witch hunt…started with the Russia, Russia, Russia, it was bull***t" President Trump now in what he calls a celebration in White House East Room after Senate acquits him
— Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) February 6, 2020
Among those Trump complimented and thanks were his legal team, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:
Pres. Trump thanks his legal team following Senate acquittal. https://t.co/CAGZNQIreY pic.twitter.com/hNfqQnXjYk
— ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2020
Pres Trump compliments, thanks @SenateMajLdr for "fantastic job" in impeachment trial; adds that McConnell has pushed 191 federal judges, appointed by Pres Trump, through confirmation in the Senate
— Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) February 6, 2020
And Trump’s still going. Stay tuned!
UPDATE:
As you might have guessed, Mitt Romney’s name also came up:
As President @realDonaldTrump jokes with @SenMikeLee about the Utah senator being "difficult," the president also threw a jab at @SenatorRomney: "Say hello to the people of Utah, and tell them I'm sorry about Mitt Romney…" pic.twitter.com/koHFnCS7Hh
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 6, 2020