Shortly before Trump’s State of the Union speech, there was plenty of buzz about the lack of a handshake between Trump and Nancy Pelosi. Just after Trump’s speech, Pelosi performed a precision SOTU speech page-ripping for the cameras.

After all the anger demonstrated by Pelosi and the Democrats before, during and after Trump’s speech, it’s now the House Speaker who is acting as if she’s the one who has been extending olive branches. Get a load of this spin:

Something go wrong, Madam Speaker?

That would appear to be the case.

