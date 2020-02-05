This afternoon, the U.S. Senate acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment. The process was followed in accordance with the Constitution, but don’t tell that to Squadmember Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who of course sees it a different way:

We’re guessing the irony of quote-tweeting MoveOn when slamming the Senate for not impeaching is totally lost on Tlaib.

“It’s now a dictatorship,” the leftist Democrat freely tweeted without fear of retribution.

And the freest.

