This afternoon, the U.S. Senate acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment. The process was followed in accordance with the Constitution, but don’t tell that to Squadmember Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who of course sees it a different way:

It's worse than letting a criminal get off. Their vote created a dictatorship. https://t.co/5fynRIxadA — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 5, 2020

We’re guessing the irony of quote-tweeting MoveOn when slamming the Senate for not impeaching is totally lost on Tlaib.

The person who recently pledged to stop spreading fake news has an important update —> https://t.co/6rifAhFXyJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2020

NARRATOR: They did not, in fact, vote to create a dictatorship. https://t.co/JVClmUWWxZ — RBe (@RBPundit) February 5, 2020

“It’s now a dictatorship,” the leftist Democrat freely tweeted without fear of retribution.

If this was a dictatorship you’d be in a gulag right now. 🙄 — CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) February 5, 2020

Everything I don’t like is a dictatorship!!!!! — Abigail Marone (Text WOKE to 88022) (@abigailmarone) February 5, 2020

This would be one of the weirdest dictatorships in history https://t.co/WsiWOMtkKu — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) February 5, 2020

And the freest.