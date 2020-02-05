Earlier today, Democrat Sen. Doug Jones said he’d “reluctantly” vote to convict President Trump on both articles of impeachment:

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, a vulnerable Democrat in the November elections, says he'll vote to convict President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial. Alabama backed Trump by 28 points in 2016, and Jones won a narrow special election victory in 2017. https://t.co/sXYuijtgGV — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 5, 2020

Even though Jones might have to pay for that with his Senate seat, at least he’s won over the leader of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance. Rob Reiner praised Jones, while taking a swipe at the areas of the country Hillary Clinton might also consider “deplorable”:

I’m proud to be living in the same country as Senator Doug Jones. Unfortunately the majority of US Senators do not live in the America our Founders envisioned. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

But Reiner no doubt considers progressive-run California exactly what the Founders envisioned.

"I'm proud to be living in the same FANTASY as future ex-Senator Doug Jones". There… I fixed it. -VJ — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) February 5, 2020

He knows this is his last year in the Senate lol https://t.co/JzsltiSPSV — john Boyer (@johnBoy93095385) February 5, 2020

Liberals stand for most things antithetical to the ideals of the founding fathers. “Here’s what our dear Democrats think about jobs, school choice, successfully killing terrorists, the guests honored and KEEPING AMERICA GREAT:" pic.twitter.com/El2fAqL6HI — TrollBegone (@MkayAlrighty) February 5, 2020

The final Senate trial vote on the two articles of impeachment is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST, which means…

Someone should check in on this guy around 4:30. https://t.co/AnbWI3pFCq — Stephanie.⏳ (@madamx12369) February 5, 2020

LOL.