As we told you this afternoon, Mitt Romney announced that he’s a “yes” vote on one of the articles of impeachment against President Trump. This will make Romney the first senator in history to vote to remove a president belonging to his own party. Former Obama AG Eric Holder called it a “display of courage,” and Rep. Adam Schiff, who has spent three years moving the impeachment goalpost, followed suit:

Having proven Trump guilty, I asked if there was just one Republican Senator who would say “enough” Who would stand up against this dangerously immoral president Who would display moral courage Who would do impartial justice as their oath required and convict And there is. https://t.co/xNHi2CP6oF — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2020

Schiff on Romney voting to convict. Says it “showed a lot of moral courage.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020

Mitt Romney has won over a bunch of new fans — at least for now.

Shiff referencing moral courage is rich 🤦‍♂️ — OkCattleman (@BKWildlifeCntrl) February 5, 2020

Right?

If @AdamSchiff complemented me, I'd feel sick and wonder what I did wrong. — LaRu 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@funnel8900) February 5, 2020

All schiff wanted to do was get one "Republican" to convict and he got, Mitttens. https://t.co/dE4ZGmsEIt — Mitch Rapp (@shadowfax_82) February 5, 2020

“Moral courage” praise from one of the most shameless liars in Congress shouldn’t be worn as a bad of honor.

