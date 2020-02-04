As we told you Tuesday night at the end of President Trump’s State of the Union speech, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi personally shredded a copy of the president’s address:

WOW: Nancy Pelosi angrily ripping up copy of Trump’s SOTU speech is best evidence yet the ‘Democrats are losing’ https://t.co/vuH66JX90m — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 5, 2020

Over the course of the entire speech, Democrats basically got owned, and Pelosi’s response only confirmed that.

Pelosi explained her actions this way:

PELOSI on why she ripped up speech “It was a courteous thing to do.” She added it was a “dirty speech.” #SOTU — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 5, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020

“The alternatives”? And what might those have been?

When your party is crashing and burning in impeachment and an election, you throw a tantrum https://t.co/8tjB07B1i0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 5, 2020

That’s certainly how it came across.

DIRTY (adj) — celebrating American heroes, creating more educational opportunities for all Americans, keeping our country and communities safe, and making progress together as one great nation. https://t.co/UcWD6SxvTI — Lauren Blair Aronson (@laurenblair88) February 5, 2020

She's at that age where she's reverting to dumb teenage arguments. In a few years, she'll be a complete toddler. https://t.co/j6lGrmDgqP — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) February 5, 2020

“Dirty speech.”: Tuskegee 100 year old airman honored. Kayla Mueller’s parents attending. Scholarship for an African American 4th graders. Bringing home a solider from Afghanistan. https://t.co/zjtNRJ27eK — Beta O’Rourke (@BotKFBR392) February 5, 2020

The Democrat response (or lack thereof at some points) was unreal, even for the Democrats.

UPDATE:

This is rich… here’s how Pelosi’s spinning the evening:

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

Oh please.