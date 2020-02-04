One of the most talked-about moments of tonight’s State of the Union began before President Trump began his address when he was handing copies of his speech:

It’s possible Trump didn’t notice Pelosi’s attempted handshake, but considering what’s gone down in DC these past three years nothing would be surprising.

Trending

Trump began his speech rattling off several minutes worth of positive economic news, which kept all of the Democrats firmly in their seats with sour looks on their faces.

Perhaps the Democrats’ SOTU frowns are also based in recognizing an element of backfire:

Update:

***

Related:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi keeps busy during SOTU — again — by shuffling through papers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNancy PelosiSOTUState of the Union