As you know, Democrat senators and Green New Deal proponents have been sounding alarms about the “climate crisis” for quite a while now:

And you know Bernie and Liz are serious about the cause, because right now they’re… probably hoping nobody sees these pictures:

They were both heading back to DC a half-hour apart and couldn’t at least share a plane?

Any Green New Deal that passes under a Democratic administration will no doubt contain massive exceptions:

Bingo!

The private jet supply is limited, and only Green New Deal-supporting Democrats will get a carbon footprint pass.

The horror.

Maybe Sanders and Warren could join Barack Obama on the shore of his new Martha’s Vineyard mansion to warn about rising sea levels.

