As you know, Democrat senators and Green New Deal proponents have been sounding alarms about the “climate crisis” for quite a while now:

Climate change is the existential crisis we all face. It’s why I’m fighting my heart out for big, structural changes like a #GreenNewDeal and a #BlueNewDeal. pic.twitter.com/9gJ3e3lBmm — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 12, 2020

The climate crisis is an existential threat, putting at risk our very existence. I have proposed the most aggressive, comprehensive plan to address this crisis. Why? Because we have no other choice. https://t.co/pyBGbiLLet — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 25, 2020

And you know Bernie and Liz are serious about the cause, because right now they’re… probably hoping nobody sees these pictures:

So long (for now). @BernieSanders and @ewarren are both on their way back to DC. Here they each are boarding flights from the same general aviation area at DSM just 36 minutes apart. pic.twitter.com/iWLYh3cGKb — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) February 3, 2020

They were both heading back to DC a half-hour apart and couldn’t at least share a plane?

They couldn't even share a private plane? — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) February 4, 2020

You'd think they could share the private jet, for the sake of the planet. But if you're going to be a hypocrite, go full-hypocrite. #IowaCaucuses https://t.co/yGISksgHUJ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 3, 2020

Any Green New Deal that passes under a Democratic administration will no doubt contain massive exceptions:

Remember, folks, it's only okay to have a gigantic carbon footprint if it's in the interest of putting yourself in power. https://t.co/SytADYeD48 — BT (@back_ttys) February 4, 2020

Bingo!

Warriors against climate change https://t.co/sJ27aOVKGX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 3, 2020

One private jet for each supporter of the Green New Deal, both headed to DC. Where do the rest of us sign up for ours? https://t.co/HoECgUehp3 — Mikhael Smits (@mikhaelsmits) February 3, 2020

The private jet supply is limited, and only Green New Deal-supporting Democrats will get a carbon footprint pass.

Bernie is on a G4 and poor Liz Warren has to suffer with what looks like a Lear. — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) February 4, 2020

The horror.

“Reduce your carbon footprint and stop eating steak you peasants.” https://t.co/QRIiKLbaSz — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 3, 2020

Tell me more about this #ClimateCrisis Senators and how we all must change our behaviors to save the planet.#ClimateHoax https://t.co/zWWn9lqhrH — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 4, 2020

The climate change scolds are boarding private planes? Do as I say, not as I do. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@seniordogzrule) February 4, 2020

What are those, private jets? I guess some animals are more equal than others. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 3, 2020

Maybe Sanders and Warren could join Barack Obama on the shore of his new Martha’s Vineyard mansion to warn about rising sea levels.