Today both sides in the impeachment trial are making their closing statements to the Senate. Jay Sekulow, one of the members of the Trump defense team, showed a video proving just how long the Democrats have been dreaming of impeachment.

The impeachment push started early and has included plenty of goalpost shifting along the way:

Look and you could also find plenty of evidence that it started even before Trump took office.

