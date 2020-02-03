Tomorrow night, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress, all while the Senate impeachment trial is expected to conclude the following day or two with a vote to acquit. That’s a lot going on all at once, and Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared to want to give the impression that it’s unprecedented with this question:

Have we ever had an impeached President, deliver the State of the Union address while he is on trial in the Senate? Given the audience in the room will be both his prosecutors and jurors on said trial. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 2, 2020

Well, if she actually wants an answer, here it is:

Yes. Bill Clinton. — KING JDUB Consigliere to Fredo Cuomo (@JdubHawaii15) February 3, 2020

Ever? It’s exactly what happened last time. https://t.co/XHxqfkMVwk — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 3, 2020

We hope all this helps answer the congresswoman’s question!

Do you have any other question? https://t.co/H7T032ndRh pic.twitter.com/Q7UVcqExtU — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) February 3, 2020

Congresswoman, you have a staff that can research this for you. You don't have to ask your followers to inform you that Bill Clinton gave a State of the Union address while his trial was underway. https://t.co/Xt5T9L0mgX — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) February 3, 2020

Yup. Bill Clinton. — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) February 3, 2020

Google, hun.

Google things before you make ridiculous declarations like this. 🙄☕ Hint: Bill Clinton https://t.co/MOPK8aUA1p — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 3, 2020

Perhaps Rep. Omar didn’t really want some of her followers to know the answer.