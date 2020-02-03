Tomorrow night, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress, all while the Senate impeachment trial is expected to conclude the following day or two with a vote to acquit. That’s a lot going on all at once, and Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared to want to give the impression that it’s unprecedented with this question:

Well, if she actually wants an answer, here it is:

We hope all this helps answer the congresswoman’s question!

Perhaps Rep. Omar didn’t really want some of her followers to know the answer.

