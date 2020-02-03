As we told you earlier, the Democrat closing arguments have been something to behold. They’ve even gone as far as to cite Dumbledore (no, seriously), and Adam Schiff has made it abundantly clear he’s willing to throw anything and everything at the wall no matter how crazy in a desperate attempt to make anything stick.

Dan Bongino framed it all nicely:

Trending

Bongino then noted that Schiff and the Dem House impeachment managers’ argument(s) boil down to this:

It’s almost as if the Dems don’t really have a case and they’re just hoping their hyperbole will be equated with actual wrongdoing.

After the Senate votes to acquit is there any doubt that the Dems will be pressured to consider re-impeachment?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Schiffdan bonginoDonald TrumpimpeachmentSenate impeachment trial