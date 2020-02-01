Last night, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, speaking at a Bernie Sanders rally, booed loudly at the mention of the name Hillary Clinton.

A few hours later, Rep. Tlaib is doing some backpedaling, but this probably can’t really be considered an apology as much as spin:

My statement regarding last night: “I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement. (1/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

“However, I know what is at stake if we don't unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020. (2/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

“In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton's latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better. (3/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

“I will continue to strive to come from a place of love and not react in the same way of those who are against what we are building in this country. This is about building a just and equitable future for my two boys, children across the country, and future generations." (4/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

We’re not sure how Hillary Clinton will feel about being assigned blame in Tlaib’s expression of regret. Or maybe Tlaib already knows?

Ha ha. She got scolded. Granny may not be running, but she’s still running the show for much of the party & media. https://t.co/iYbw1fr46W — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) February 1, 2020

But as long as Tlaib is expressing regret…

So @RashidaTlaib expresses regret for booing @HillaryClinton, but she has yet to apologize for RTing the since-deleted tweet below spreading a false story below about a "herd of violent #Israeli settlers" killing a Palestinian boy. What kind of priorities does this indicate? https://t.co/uVZ6MxVcTU pic.twitter.com/oTUD9SjRtG — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 1, 2020

Rep. Tlaib apologizes for booing Hillary Clinton at campaign event last night, but not for RTing blood libel tweets https://t.co/odBeDKTPgI — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 1, 2020

We won’t hold our breath.