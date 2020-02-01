Last night, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, speaking at a Bernie Sanders rally, booed loudly at the mention of the name Hillary Clinton.

A few hours later, Rep. Tlaib is doing some backpedaling, but this probably can’t really be considered an apology as much as spin:

We’re not sure how Hillary Clinton will feel about being assigned blame in Tlaib’s expression of regret. Or maybe Tlaib already knows?

But as long as Tlaib is expressing regret…

We won’t hold our breath.

