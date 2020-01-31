It’s looking increasingly like the curtain might soon be coming down on the Democrats’ impeachment circus, but Nancy Pelosi is handling it well. Wait, no she isn’t — but she has come up with a name intended to glorify the House impeachment managers:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls House managers "magnificent custodians of the Constitution," while criticizing Pres. Trump's legal team: "The president's team is there to dismantle the Constitution of the United States—and some of them are even lawyers." https://t.co/ya9kdBWH01 pic.twitter.com/k5ZE18ynO8 — ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2020

Nancy Pelosi really just called the House impeachment managers "magnificent custodians of the Constitution" with a straight face: pic.twitter.com/SbR5Ar994Z — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 30, 2020

Wait, what did Pelosi say?

"Magnificent custodians of the Constitution!" 🤣🙄😜 — Trisha Doornbosch (@TrishaDStudio) January 30, 2020

That’s what we thought she said. Pelosi obviously thinks “magnificent custodians of the Constitution” sounds better than “neverending impeachment circus ringleaders”:

Lol, #AlanDerschowitz is a Harvard professor of law and considered the brightest legal mind in the country.

He's also a Democrat working on POTUS team. — Sergio Magafornia (@Red1Echo) January 30, 2020

Guys on my radio are laughing their asses off at Pelosi calling her impeachment managers “magnificent custodians of the Constitution”. Democrats are just over the damned top, all the time. Exhausting. — Add your name (@corrcomm) January 31, 2020

Is it me or she from another planet https://t.co/YebuAjg57N — Rob Roy (@RobRoy11593101) January 31, 2020

Hyperbole is the first refuge of a demagogue. https://t.co/tCwDAnBLPz — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) January 30, 2020

OMG 🤮

Only people that are not watching this #ImpeachmentSham would believe such bull💩 — MauryO (@MauryO) January 31, 2020

I think @SpeakerPelosi needs glasses and a hearing aid to see and hear who really are dismantling the #USConstitution https://t.co/OdY0k3lmEO — Gina Miller (@GinaM121) January 30, 2020

says the worst Speaker in History. First coup attempt by one party in the history of our country. https://t.co/ToFywuivtI — SonnySixkiller (@Sunni6killer) January 30, 2020

Pelosi might have peaked too soon because an acquittal hasn’t even taken place yet. How could she possibly ramp up the rhetoric from there? We’ll see.