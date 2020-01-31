It’s looking increasingly like the curtain might soon be coming down on the Democrats’ impeachment circus, but Nancy Pelosi is handling it well. Wait, no she isn’t — but she has come up with a name intended to glorify the House impeachment managers:

Wait, what did Pelosi say?

Trending

That’s what we thought she said. Pelosi obviously thinks “magnificent custodians of the Constitution” sounds better than “neverending impeachment circus ringleaders”:

Pelosi might have peaked too soon because an acquittal hasn’t even taken place yet. How could she possibly ramp up the rhetoric from there? We’ll see.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHouse Impeachment ManagersimpeachmentNancy Pelosi