Some CNN reporters and analysts routinely accuse Fox News personalities of being unobjective, totally unlike those CNN puts on air, including national security analyst Susan Hennessey:
What is a concrete step you will take today to help ensure Trump is defeated in November?
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 31, 2020
Hennessey provided some pointers. Here are just a couple:
If you want to do something, but aren't sure what, there are resources to help! I like Swing Left's state breakdown on the presidential race, senate races, and gerrymandering efforts: https://t.co/4cl95dYJYF
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 31, 2020
Indivisible lets you join a local group to find ways to volunteer: https://t.co/uhSmhLPy9I
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 31, 2020
She made some other suggestions, but you get the idea.
This person is NOT presented on CNN as a #LiberalHack https://t.co/qU6JNtaHV9
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 31, 2020
CNN national security analyst https://t.co/XfHI4RWjjl
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 31, 2020
Susan Hennessey just giving up any pretense at this point and accepting her role as a liberal hack. https://t.co/dtNnW3LE9Y
— The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) January 31, 2020
The Democrats have already tried some “concrete steps” to get rid of Trump, and, well, you know how that’s worked out:
Start an investigation into him based off of fake and purchased political dirt?
— Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) January 31, 2020
Right?
A tweet from CNN’s Chris Cillizza continues to age badly:
But the press doesn't take sides! https://t.co/ypSaoXlaym
— Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 31, 2020
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 31, 2020
— Kacee111 (@kacee1013) January 31, 2020
They don’t call them DNCNN for nothing!