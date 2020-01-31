Some CNN reporters and analysts routinely accuse Fox News personalities of being unobjective, totally unlike those CNN puts on air, including national security analyst Susan Hennessey:

What is a concrete step you will take today to help ensure Trump is defeated in November? — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 31, 2020

Hennessey provided some pointers. Here are just a couple:

If you want to do something, but aren't sure what, there are resources to help! I like Swing Left's state breakdown on the presidential race, senate races, and gerrymandering efforts: https://t.co/4cl95dYJYF — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 31, 2020

Indivisible lets you join a local group to find ways to volunteer: https://t.co/uhSmhLPy9I — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 31, 2020

She made some other suggestions, but you get the idea.

This person is NOT presented on CNN as a #LiberalHack https://t.co/qU6JNtaHV9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 31, 2020

CNN national security analyst https://t.co/XfHI4RWjjl — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 31, 2020

Susan Hennessey just giving up any pretense at this point and accepting her role as a liberal hack. https://t.co/dtNnW3LE9Y — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) January 31, 2020

The Democrats have already tried some “concrete steps” to get rid of Trump, and, well, you know how that’s worked out:

Start an investigation into him based off of fake and purchased political dirt? — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) January 31, 2020

Right?

A tweet from CNN’s Chris Cillizza continues to age badly:

But the press doesn't take sides! https://t.co/ypSaoXlaym — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 31, 2020

They don’t call them DNCNN for nothing!