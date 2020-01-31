As we told you earlier, GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander explaining why he’d vote “no” on impeachment trial witnesses has been a blow to Democrats hoping to drag out the trial. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems to know the end is near:

“Big day today,” @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell tells me as he arrives at his Senate office for the day. #impeachment @ABCPolitics — Devin Dwyer (@devindwyer) January 31, 2020

McConnell as he walked in “big day today” — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) January 31, 2020

In other words, congressional Democrats — Rep. Adam Schiff in particular — are about to have a bad day.

