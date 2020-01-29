Alan Dershowitz is part of President Trump’s defense team at the Senate impeachment trial, and it isn’t surprising that Sen. Elizabeth Warren wouldn’t have anything positive to say about his presentation earlier this week. However, Warren went a step further and said she wasn’t even able to follow it:

Alan Dershowitz’s argument is contrary to both law & fact. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 28, 2020

Warren on Dershowitz’s presentation: “I truly could not follow it.” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 28, 2020

Dershowitz responded this way:

Warren doesn’t understand the law.

My former colleague, Senator Warren, claims she could not follow my carefully laid out presentation that everybody else seemed to understand. This says more about Warren than it does about me. (1 of 2) — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 28, 2020

She also willfully mischaracterized what I said, claiming that I spoke about “intent.” I challenge her to find that word anywhere in my presentation. I talked about the difficulty of discerning mixed motives. (2 of 3 — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 28, 2020

(3 OF 3)

If Warren knew anything about criminal law she would understand the distinction between motives – which are not elements of crime—and intent, which is. It’s the responsibility of presidential candidates to have a better understanding of the law. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 28, 2020

Ouch!

And of course there’s something that always must be remembered about Elizabeth Warren:

Warren is a pathological liar. She lies about even the smallest things. — Patty Girl 🍀 (@PerspicaciousXY) January 29, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.