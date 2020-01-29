Every now and then Elizabeth Warren forgets she’s Elizabeth Warren. Here’s today’s example:

I’m sending a clear message to anyone associated with the Warren campaign: I will not tolerate the use of false information or false accounts to attack my opponents, promote my campaign, or undermine our elections. And I urge my fellow candidates to do the same. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 29, 2020

That’s rich!

What if they pretend to be a minority for a job? — eric (@eriContrarian) January 29, 2020

LOL! And that’s just for starters…

I'm guessing she's not counting accounts leaked to the media of conversations with Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/EJm5isgfzU — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 29, 2020

But what about that time you and your staff lied about Bernie Sanders saying something he never said? https://t.co/jlFzpNrr0p — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 29, 2020

what about false information like "Bernie said a woman cant be president" https://t.co/Wc7ykllfu2 — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) January 29, 2020

Self-awareness takes another holiday!