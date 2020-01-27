Elizabeth Warren is trying to keep pace in the Democrat race in Iowa, but she currently can’t be there in person most of the time due to the Senate impeachment trial. So with that in mind, it’s on to “Plan B”: Promise post-Trump presidency justice provided she’s the candidate elected president. Oh, and there’s quite an admission buried in this tweet:

Try as they might, the White House should know that the evidence against Donald Trump will not be hidden forever. On day one as president, I will order the release of every document related to this impeachment inquiry. The American people deserve to know the truth. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 28, 2020

Wow, it’s nice of Sen. Warren to just blurt it out:

So you're admitting the Democratics have no evidence now? — Michael Carney (@MpvCarney) January 28, 2020

Based on Democrat rhetoric, this makes things so much more confusing:

You may want to pay attention. Schiff said that the evidence he presented is without dispute. — Pepe Kek (@StanStephens13) January 28, 2020

The Dems’ impeachment push is a rudderless ship at this point:

Soooo….you’re saying there’s no evidence. — Michael (@RollCall79) January 28, 2020

There's no crime so the Democrat search for "evidence" will never end. After you acquit him the only fallout is going to be on Democrat heads. — Burnt Floating Koala (@robsdocs) January 28, 2020

Where’s all that evidence of collusion with Russia? You dorks are pathetic. — mary maron (@marymaron4) January 28, 2020

You collect evidence BEFORE impeachment, not after. Next. — Dennis Furlan (@dennisfurlan) January 28, 2020

Imagine if the GOP had taken a similar approach:

This is what Republicans should have said re: Iran Deal, Benghazi, Fast & Furious, IRS, and so on — I’m sure there wouldn’t have been a media meltdown @seanmdav @ThePowersThatBe https://t.co/TgERZqH2YJ — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) January 28, 2020

Without a doubt!