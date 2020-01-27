Democrats are using a New York Times report about what sources have said they’ve read in a manuscript for a forthcoming book from John Bolton as proof that there must be witnesses called at the impeachment trial.

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows isn’t playing that game… again:

Meadows on Bolton: We’re talking about an unpublished manuscript that only ‘anonymous sources’ have seen, leaked by someone at the 11th hour, just as Democrats are losing what little impeachment momentum they had left. We’ve seen this playbook used before. Americans won’t buy it. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 27, 2020

And if this goes nowhere, rest assured another narrative-booster will come along right after that one.

Couldn’t have said it better myself👇 https://t.co/xSn4dz742f — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 27, 2020

Right on. The only part I disagree with is that Americans won't buy it. The ones that want him to fry will definitely buy it. — Kelli Taylor (@kelli_s_taylor) January 27, 2020

Right form the ‘Kavanaugh playbook’! — Aunt Debo (@auntdebo) January 27, 2020

He just wants to sell his book. https://t.co/dYXSKoaLfE — Robin L Reed (@RobinLReed16) January 27, 2020

