As the Democrats continue their Roomba-like search for actual “evidence” to put in the otherwise empty articles of impeachment the House passed (the latest focus is on getting John Bolton to testify), the November election outlook is trending away from them:

Trump begins reelection year more competitive against Democrats than he was three months ago, Post-ABC poll finds https://t.co/ydnFfeIKmw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 27, 2020

Gee, why could that be?

Last fall, several Democrats held double digit advantages over Trump. Now any leads are negligible. A Washington Post-ABC poll finds the presidential contest tightening, largely due to the economic recovery. By @sfcpoll and @danbalzhttps://t.co/5VeANG6eEE — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) January 27, 2020

New this a.m.: Trump begins reelection year more competitive against Democrats than he was three months ago, Post-ABC poll finds

Story w/ @danbalz @EmGusk looks at connection between views on the economy, Trump's approval rating and re-elex support https://t.co/IXNBW2wULe pic.twitter.com/RMXOknYW4y — Scott Clement (@sfcpoll) January 27, 2020

And yet the Dems just can’t bring themselves to stop digging:

The Dems have been doing a lot of leg work to get him re-elected. — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) January 27, 2020

Every day, they are flipping voters red for the 2020 election. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 27, 2020

Whether they realize it or not!

And he has Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler to thank. — Robert James (@RobertJames113) January 27, 2020

I think it's very important to point out when someone we disagree with politically is correct. And today we should point out that CNN's @joelockhart nailed it last year when he warned impeachment could make Trump more popular. Good call, Joe! https://t.co/ApkTAT8bTF — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 27, 2020

There might be more Democrats who saw it coming who won’t admit it now.