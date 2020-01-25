Every now and then, a congressional Democrat will admit what their ongoing efforts to remove Trump from office are really all about, and it has nothing to do with collusion, abuse of power or any such thing. Here’s Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono making herself the latest Democrat to spill the beans:

It’s so nice when they just come right out and admit it.

Ironic, isn’t it?

