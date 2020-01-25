Every now and then, a congressional Democrat will admit what their ongoing efforts to remove Trump from office are really all about, and it has nothing to do with collusion, abuse of power or any such thing. Here’s Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono making herself the latest Democrat to spill the beans:

Democrat Sen. Hirono on impeachment: “tremendous fear” that Trump gets reelectedhttps://t.co/M7DBggjV9J pic.twitter.com/QZX9vCPSB2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2020

It’s so nice when they just come right out and admit it.

"He might get re-elected" "There's that, too. And there's a tremendous fear" Oops! Democrats let the cat out of the bag, again. They are terrified the American people are going to defy them again. They just can't take that chance!pic.twitter.com/Oy0yOTNn1G — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 25, 2020

This impeachment is just election interference. — kgbman (@kgbman) January 25, 2020

Ironic, isn’t it?