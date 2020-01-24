Many politicians who are on the Left like to say they’re always fighting for the most helpless and voiceless among us — that is, unless the helpless and voiceless are unborn babies, then we get responses like this tweet from @BernieSanders during President Trump’s speech at the March for Life rally:

Abortion is health care. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 24, 2020

Statements like that never fail to send heads crashing to desks everywhere:

"Eugenics is health care." — Woodrow Wilson https://t.co/qmz6nX7RGP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 24, 2020

Literally the opposite, healthcare saves lives, abortion is a medical procedure to end a developing life in utero — Matt Zelinsky (@MattZelinsky) January 24, 2020

But that’s the reality of the situation, which Sanders obviously has no interest in grasping.

Mengele was a doctor https://t.co/LlqCaAE836 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) January 24, 2020

This is as stupid and contradictory as saying rape is consensual sex. https://t.co/mMLVEAEETt — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) January 24, 2020

Abortion is the killing of a baby. Ask any baby. — ❄ Mitten ❄ (@MeInTheMitten) January 24, 2020

Under that logic, execution is law enforcement. — Stuart – Limited Malarkey (@Morty_Fied) January 24, 2020

I don't think the babies see it that way. https://t.co/d81ZSInQGN — BruceCole. (@Bru23Freedom) January 24, 2020

Definitely not for the baby — leste (@onlymalarkey) January 24, 2020

Socialists love killing — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) January 24, 2020

Here’s a closing reminder from Katie Pavlich: