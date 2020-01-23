As we told you yesterday, Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced that she’s suing Hillary Clinton for defamation. Gabbard’s court filing includes this sentence that hits Hillary right where it hurts the most: “Tulsi Gabbard is running for President of the United States, a position Clinton has long coveted, but has not been able to attain.”

Gabbard released a statement this morning:

The story of the lawsuit against Hillary Clinton caused Washington Post columnist/CNN analyst Josh Rogin to serve up this reminder to those who have sent or might send donations to Gabbard’s campaign:

If you donated to @TulsiGabbard, know that your money is going to frivolous lawsuits against Hillary Clinton in a desperate bid by Tulsi for media attention. https://t.co/xDaG9xhijH — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 23, 2020

First off, the Clintons must be comforted to know that the media still has their backs:

And here comes the media to Clinton's defense. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 23, 2020

Looks like Hillary has already activated her media army to come to her defense pic.twitter.com/OW3crJstPd — Doctor Why 🏴‍☠️ (@NoEyeContact) January 23, 2020

But there’s always an element of unintended consequences with these kinds of things:

Do you have a link for us to donate? — St. Antonio (@LoneStarTexian) January 23, 2020

100% chance Tulsi’s lawsuit has a positive financial ROI — Conrad (@alfordpleas) January 23, 2020

If anything, the media reaction could be helping out with the Gabbard campaign’s bottom line:

I now plan on donating to Tulsi just for this, thank you. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 23, 2020

Damn, I'm voting for Trump but I may need to donate to Tulsi now! Thanks for getting the word out! pic.twitter.com/Kq2Gzk7yen — Red Robby (@RedRobbyD) January 23, 2020

Good. Where can I send her money ? https://t.co/wXxTuLzYkB — DOC (@DocMalibuu) January 23, 2020

Well now I'm considering it https://t.co/UVmiyR0hSl — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) January 23, 2020

You have never made me want to donate to a Dem more https://t.co/DIY6bMkaSR — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) January 23, 2020

Damn I should send her some money https://t.co/LwlSOBEBJ3 — Ha-ool (Neto) Werewolves of London (@TBoonePikmin) January 23, 2020

I'd consider that money WELL spent pic.twitter.com/5gV4mi0jde — Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) January 23, 2020

how is it frivolous when she was in fact defamed — Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) January 23, 2020

Here’s another assignment for the media firefighters, should they choose to accept it: