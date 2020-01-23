We might ask Joe Biden a little more about his response below if we didn’t think he’d freak out on us. This is one of those Biden statements that should be preceded by a beverage warning. Ready? Here goes:

Joe Biden: DACA recipients are “more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school" pic.twitter.com/HQEtxDN4oU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 23, 2020

.@JoeBiden says DACA recipients are "in many cases, more American than most Americans are, because they have done well in school. They believe in basic principles we all share." This is similar to what Biden has said in the past about DACA recipients. 📹: @Breaking911 pic.twitter.com/pMefDjb0LN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2020

Biden must feel like he’s really got to stay way over in the Left lane in order to keep pace with the other progressives and socialists in the 2020 field.

“I prefer foreigners to American citizens.”

—Joe Biden — Semi-Casual Observer (@CasualSemi) January 23, 2020

Get that on a Biden 2020 bumper sticker!

This is the guy the DNC is anointing….

He can’t go a day without saying something stupid. https://t.co/DvJ66cCX4q — m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoShortLife) January 23, 2020

USA are you listening, this is messed up. https://t.co/osmDzzqiNR — Fifilapoo (@FrWikinson) January 23, 2020

Which only goes to show that Democrats dream of replacing Americans with illegal aliens. https://t.co/vivBaZu5CA — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) January 23, 2020

The only thing Joe Biden will beat Trump at is cringe-worthy foot in mouth memes🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jwzXJgESpy — Regular Joe (@RealRegularJoe) January 23, 2020

ummmmm lol I keep trying to have your back a little but damn https://t.co/4U4iJ4sceb — SMILF (@carissa_ashlock) January 23, 2020

That’s not an uncommon reaction after Joe Biden says something.

***

Related:

Joe Biden says no deal to the idea of him or Hunter testifying, doesn’t want the Senate trial to turn into a farce