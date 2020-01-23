Democrat House manager for President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, has been offering a defense of the Bidens by basically saying what happened with the then VP was in accordance with “U.S. policy,” and what happened under Trump was “against U.S. policy.” First things first:

There is no such thing as "official U.S. foreign policy" that exists somewhere inside the executive branch outside the purview of the president. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 23, 2020

The real problem Dems have, it seems, is that Trump wasn’t acting in accordance with Obama-era policy. Phil Kerpen saw Garcia’s defense of Biden only making things worse for Joe and Hunter:

Are Dems finally going to give us a non-corrupt explanation of Hunter Biden's $1 million a year no-show job today? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 23, 2020

Sylvia Garcia's explanation of how the Bidens were totally innocent makes them sound pretty guilty — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 23, 2020

House Dem manager: "Biden's son did nothing wrong." Because hey, who doesn't get $3 million from a corrupt Ukrainian gas company while smoking crack in DC strip club VIP rooms? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 23, 2020

Now Dems going back into the idiotic routine that investigating Ukrainian intervention in the 2016 election entails denying Russian intervention — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 23, 2020

Maybe Garcia's shockingly weak prebuttal on Hunter Biden is intentional? To bait the defense team into going for a justification defense? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 23, 2020

Garcia also said Trump was acting on a “made-up theory”:

Rep. Sylvia Garcia: "Pres. Trump asked for the investigation into Biden based on a made-up theory that no one agreed with—no one." https://t.co/7CO9n4TTiG pic.twitter.com/bw5ekt0Yu2 — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2020

Really?

Dear @RepSylviaGarcia you are lying to the American people on the floor of the Senate. #1. The is allegation is not from "2015," it's from 2016, and Biden is on camera bragging about it https://t.co/ktPJS799fK — Jerry Fletcher (@guntotingteabag) January 23, 2020

#1. The is allegation is not from "2015," it's from 2016, and Biden is on camera bragging about it https://t.co/Z8S4koH2q1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 23, 2020

Wow does that mean anyone could have gotten that job paying $83,000 a month with no experience? — Deplorable One (@Tripps_tripp) January 23, 2020

In general, Garcia accusing Republicans of “making up” things is rich coming from the party that has spent three years pushing bogus narratives and then moving the goalposts when each falls apart:

Weird, Democrats asked for & had a 3-year investigation into Trump based on a made-up theory that Trump colluded with the Russians that no one proved ever happen— no one. https://t.co/3W1zZg7CX6 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 23, 2020

Let’s just call it “Opposition Research” like the Democrats did when they paid the Russian Intel used to create the dossier. pic.twitter.com/FJu6ogTuMx — Dave Dunn 🇺🇸 (@DaveDunndee) January 23, 2020

Possibly one of the biggest ongoing self-awareness fails is the Dems claiming Russia’s intent is to sow doubt about US election outcomes, all while trying to cast doubt on the 2016 outcome and already proclaiming the upcoming election as invalid if Trump is on the ballot.