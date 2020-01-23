The Senate impeachment trial for President Trump is entering day three, and this morning Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed that subject — but not before adding another element to the mix:

SCHUMER: Americans should consider that the president is proposing cutting back your Social Security while at a Swiss ski resort with the world's elite — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 23, 2020

“Now it looks like social security is in the President’s crosshairs,” Schumer says before focusing on impeachment — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 23, 2020

Schumer brings up Trump's comments on Social Security and Medicare first at press conference on impeachment. Pretty obvious to see this will be huge talking point for Democrats throughout 2020. — Brian Murphy (@MurphinDC) January 23, 2020

SCHUMER "Even as the impeachment trial is underway, Trump is still talking about cutting YOUR Social Security." LIVE NOW: Democratic Senators Schumer, Casey, Udall, and others hold a press conference regarding the Impeachment Trial https://t.co/SeCed7trOK pic.twitter.com/hKB7Q4tO9C — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) January 23, 2020

Maybe the fact that Schumer felt the need to dial up the fear-mongering is some proof that the Dems’ impeachment trial effort isn’t moving the public opinion needle. Also, not that it needs to be said, but Schumer is yet again full of BS:

LIes, damn lies, and Chuck Schumer: Yesterday Trump was asked about Entitlements, aka "Mandatory Spending." There are many components of "Mandatory Spending." He said it was something that had to be looked at, which is true. pic.twitter.com/DqPKniXi6t — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) January 23, 2020

1. Trump never said "social security."

2. The President does not have the power to cut "mandatory spending" since it's, well, MANDATORY.

3. Mandatory spending is out of control.

4. Trump makes the point that with such a strong economy it's a good time to look at entitlements. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) January 23, 2020

5. It is a good time to look at entitlements since more people have jobs than ever and wages at the lowest income levels are growing.

6. Schumer and the Democrats hate this president more than they love the country. They know darn well mandatory spending is out of control. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) January 23, 2020

Not only did Trump never actually say he was cutting spending, his own budget proposals expand Medicare and Social Security spending faster than Obama. This is like in '96 when the GOP increased Medicare spending and the media screamed Republicans were "gutting Medicare." https://t.co/Un3xdGWmij — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) January 23, 2020

Senator Schumer occasionally reminds people that impeachment isn't about Ukraine, it's about the entire gamut of political disagreements Democrats have with the President. Just as the founders intended. https://t.co/477Tgn4lur — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) January 23, 2020

Schumer is nothing short of shameless.