The Senate impeachment trial for President Trump is entering day three, and this morning Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed that subject — but not before adding another element to the mix:

Maybe the fact that Schumer felt the need to dial up the fear-mongering is some proof that the Dems’ impeachment trial effort isn’t moving the public opinion needle. Also, not that it needs to be said, but Schumer is yet again full of BS:

Schumer is nothing short of shameless.

