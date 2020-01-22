The Senate impeachment trial began yesterday, and today opening statements got underway. People such as CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin have been impressed by House manager Adam Schiff’s performance, but could there be a way to make things more interesting for all sides? Sen. Rand Paul has an invitation to the president that could take things up a notch:

If anything that would be “must-see TV”!

Trending

And then some.

To be continued…

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpimpeachmentimpeachment trialRand PaulSenate trial