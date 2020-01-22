The Senate impeachment trial began yesterday, and today opening statements got underway. People such as CNN’s legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin have been impressed by House manager Adam Schiff’s performance, but could there be a way to make things more interesting for all sides? Sen. Rand Paul has an invitation to the president that could take things up a notch:

I heard @realDonaldTrump would like to attend the impeachment trial. Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade. pic.twitter.com/GhTZ9Ez4U4 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 22, 2020

If anything that would be “must-see TV”!

To be continued…