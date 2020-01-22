Opening arguments are set to begin during day two of the Senate’s impeachment trial, and already Hillary Clinton has made it clear that self-awareness will not be an obstacle with it comes to her commentary about the proceedings:

Last week, every senator swore to "do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws" in the president's impeachment trial. Last night, Republican senators cast vote after vote to block evidence and testimony. The American people deserve a real trial, not a cover-up. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 22, 2020

Really, Hillary?

Pipe down, Mass Deletor of Subpoenaed Evidence — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) January 22, 2020

And yet we’re guessing Clinton won’t get the supreme irony.

The irony of tweeting the word 'cover up' is hilarious! — ᗰOTᕼEᖇᒪY IᑎᑕOᖇᖇEᑕT (@MomIncorrect) January 22, 2020

Hillary-ous!

It's hilarious they YOU, of all people, are complaining about a 'cover-up.'#LockHerUp — Zook Zangsten, Ph.D. (@ZookZangsten) January 22, 2020

The time to conduct a thorough investigation was before the House passed the Articles of Impeachment. If Dems cared about "evidence" they would have fought in the courts instead of rushing to impeach without evidence. https://t.co/yigwUakn4L — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 22, 2020

How's your lawsuit from Tulsi going? — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) January 22, 2020

We at least hope Clinton gets a chance to read the text of the defamation suit Gabbard filed.