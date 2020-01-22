Opening arguments are set to begin during day two of the Senate’s impeachment trial, and already Hillary Clinton has made it clear that self-awareness will not be an obstacle with it comes to her commentary about the proceedings:

Really, Hillary?

And yet we’re guessing Clinton won’t get the supreme irony.

Hillary-ous!

We at least hope Clinton gets a chance to read the text of the defamation suit Gabbard filed.

